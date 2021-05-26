Cancel
Phillips Pet Food & Supplies Takes on 2 New Companies

By Pet Product News Staff
petproductnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhillips Pet Food & Supplies has partnered with Versele-Laga to distribute Higgins Premium Pet Foods out of its Texas distribution center. Higgins Premium Pet Foods, which is headquartered in Miami, specializes in companion birds and small animals. “Phillips is thrilled to establish a partnership with the Higgins brand in the...

www.petproductnews.com
