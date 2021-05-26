Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Choices make us who we are

By Peggy Goodrich
The Ada News
 29 days ago

Do you make wise choices? Think about it. I have made a few poor choices in my lifetime. Some of them were doozies. However, at the time I made the decisions I thought they were the right things to do using the information I had at the time. Time taught me differently. With the help of friends, family, and my Lord’s forgiveness and guidance I have overcome them and risen above them. That does not mean that I still don’t make errors in judgment, but I try to look before I leap.

www.theadanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Markham
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Musicnewmusicusa.org

Who We Are

We believe that imagination is at the root of building a better, more open world. We respect the creative spark that drives the artists we support and we seek to innovate through our work. Imagination helps us and our community to discover new sounds, new ideas, and better ways to bring people together. We believe that music can only happen in a highly interconnected community including creators, interpreters, presenters, advocates, supporters, listeners, and partners. We see our role as forging and reinforcing connections across aesthetic, geographic, racial, and cultural divides; creating a single community out of many, creating a sense of belonging for all.
Societytheapeiron.co.uk

Can Our Selfishness Help Us Make Fairer Choices?

Exploring John Rawls’ Veil of Ignorance. Growing up with four siblings and a two-slice toaster, we learned the “I cut; you choose” principle early on. Whoever cuts the toast is not allowed to choose first. It’s the best way to make sure it is in the interest of the toast-cutter...
ReligionBrunswick News

Jesus Christ did not offer us a choice of faith or works

Is it more important to have faith or do works in service to God?. Dear F.W.: There is always debate about the doctrines of faith and works — and which should come first. Which carries the most weight with God?. Jesus Christ did not offer us a choice of faith...
AstronomySun-Journal

Taurus: Make a choice to do something that will make you feel good

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kendra Wilkinson, 36; Eamonn Walker, 59; Scott Thompson, 62; Timothy Busfield, 64. Happy Birthday: Look for new and exciting ways to use your knowledge and skills to excel. Branch out and implement effective ways to incorporate something you love to do into your everyday routine. Keeping active and maintaining good health are mandatory this year. Rethink how you socialize. Pick up knowledge and skills that encourage a happier lifestyle and better relationships. Your numbers are 6, 15, 21, 29, 36, 41, 48.
Societymumsnet.com

Who are "Just Like Us"

My DC school has just emailed letting us know that they are taking part in School Diversity Week organised by Just Like Us. Has anyone had any experience of this charity? A quick glance at their website has shown me that they say that gender identity is a characteristic protected by law. Should I be concerned that they might be teaching that sex can be changed and that it is possible to be born in the wrong body?
Musicsoultracks.com

Choice Cut: Sargent Tucker makes it "All Good" again

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Sargent Tucker has spent his career making music that makes people feel good, and his many fans have returned that love, making each new song he releases a viral hit. Those good feelings continue on his newest single, appropriately titled "It's All Good" (Read More about...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Getting picky eaters to make healthy choices

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Little picky eaters often provide parents with a big dilemma. How do you get them to eat healthy?. Kaitlyn Wong, Community Health dietitian, was on Daybreak Thursday. She talked about some ways to prod and encourage those choosy chewers to eat a few more vegetables or an...
FitnessAlbert Lea Tribune

Health & Fitness: Exercise helps you feel better, make better choices

I’m not going to go on a long tirade about how exercise improves mental health because I think we all already know that. If you require proof, the first three links on Google when you search the heading are links to scholarly articles connecting exercise and mental health. What I will do is give you my personal experience of how interconnected the two are for me.
Public Healthdupagepolicyjournal.com

Dong on COVID response: 'Did we as a society make the right choices?'

Science teacher Dr. Peter Dong recently used his Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy senior banquet address to school the audience on how he thinks state leaders fouled up in their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want you to consider what happened last year and decide for yourself, did we...
Religionthecharlottegazette.com

COLUMN — Make godly behavior your daily choice

Recently I have seen Christ followers post things on social media which makes me think about Jesus Christ and how he behaved. Jesus never called lost people out in public and showcased their sins. Not one time will you see him drag a drunk, drug addict or murderer out onto social media and put their sins on display, for the whole world to see and judge. He never put them down.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

What makes us sneeze?

Molecules, nerve cells in brain trigger sneezes; understanding may point to ways to quell spread of infectious viruses. A tickle in the nose can help trigger a sneeze, expelling irritants and disease-causing pathogens. But the cellular pathways that control the sneeze reflex go far beyond the sinuses and have been poorly understood. Now, a team led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has identified, in mice, specific cells and proteins that control the sneeze reflex.
Dallas, TXchurchleaders.com

Tony Evans Father’s Day Sermon: Men Need to Make a Choice

Dr. Tony Evans, pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, delivered a challenging Father’s Day sermon this year. Speaking on Joshua 24:14-15, Evans unpacked the declaration that Joshua made to serve the Lord regardless of what was happening in the culture around him. Evans said the men listening had a similar choice to make: Whether they would choose to serve God or choose to serve themselves. In our current cultural climate, the choice to serve God can look counter-cultural.
ElectionsCulpeper Star Exponent

LETTER: Our elections celebrate our right to make a choice

On Tuesday Democrats across Virginia went to the polls to nominate their choice for governor for the next four years. The Republicans had done this earlier and made their choice. On neither day was there a big celebration, no fireworks, no parade, no horns honking. It was just another day....
WorldBBC

Leicester postman returns Father's Day letter sent to heaven

A mother whose eight-year-old daughter posted a Father's Day letter addressed to her dad in heaven said she was overwhelmed when it was returned to her by a postman. The postman, who recently lost his own father, managed to track down Sarah Tully after a social media appeal. He said...
Petspetlox.com

PETLOX : Who Are We?

It’s been a while since we’ve said hello! For all our new readers, we thought a refresher would be a great way to kick off the summer. Petlox started from the desire to serve the community and make things just a bit easier for pet parents! With deep roots in the home health care vertical, our founders followed a desire for a simple, yet cost-effective way to communicate with clients to help keep their pets as healthy as possible. Unable to find a satisfactory solution, they built one!
Amazonfunlovingfamilies.com

50 Best Slow Living Quotes to Inspire a Simpler Life

I recently went through a deep dive into slow living, which is where my inspiration for this mega-list of slow living quotes came from. I checked out so many slow living books from the library that my husband was worried I was on a mission to make us move to a cabin in the woods with no electricity.
FootballSTACK

How On Earth Are You Going To Remember All Of Their Names

If that sounds like an oversimplification, think of Dale Carnegie, author of How to Win Friends and Influence People. He writes, “A person’s name is to that person, the sweetest, most important sound in any language.”. As Coach, it’s your job to use that sweet, important sound not only to...
Lifestylebookriot.com

7 Romantic Beach Reads That Celebrate Black Joy

Tia Williams’ Seven Days in June. Reese Witherspoon’s June Book Club pick and one of summer’s Most Anticipated Books (Oprah Daily, Good Housekeeping, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, Essence and more)! Seven days to fall in love, fifteen years to forget and seven days to get it all back again… This is a witty, romantic, and sexy-as-hell novel of two writers and their second chance at love. “A smart, sexy testament to Black joy, to the well of strength from which women draw, and to tragic romances that mature into second chances. I absolutely loved it.”— Jodi Picoult, #1 New York Times bestselling author.