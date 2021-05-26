Choices make us who we are

Do you make wise choices? Think about it. I have made a few poor choices in my lifetime. Some of them were doozies. However, at the time I made the decisions I thought they were the right things to do using the information I had at the time. Time taught me differently. With the help of friends, family, and my Lord’s forgiveness and guidance I have overcome them and risen above them. That does not mean that I still don’t make errors in judgment, but I try to look before I leap.