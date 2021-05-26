Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

BCTV Daily Dispatch 26 May 2021: Always Sunny 15, Powerpuff & More

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're the king of television, there is none higher. Sucker, MCs should call us… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! If you're new then here's the deal: every day, we look back at what's catching everyone's attention across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape in the past 24 hours. Today, we have some new additions with Black Lightning teasing a "flashy" future, a toothless edition of WWE Raw, a Lucifer chair dance party, Shogun casting, more details on the Powerpuff pilot, John Cena pro-China, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia kicking off Season 15 in an officially unofficial way. But since some days can be a ton more hellish than others when it comes to news, reviews, and previews, we've also hand-picked a selection of articles that are more than worth your time. Finally, we jump into our TARDIS for a trip back in TV history and then wrap things up with today's "Random Thought"- where we're slowly realizing that it's Dick Wolf's world and we're just "dun-DUN-ing" in it.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
John Cena
Person
Todd Mcfarlane
Person
Denise Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Powerpuff More#The Bctv Daily Dispatch#Wwe Raw#Cw#Abc#Nbc#Cbs#Fox#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dexter
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
China
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 11 June 2021: Evil, Sam & Twitch, MOTU & Sinner

I promise not to try not to f**k with your mind. I promise not to mind if you go your way and I go mine. I promise not to lie if I'm looking you straight in the eye. I promise not to try not to let you down so… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love and respect to Eve 6, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. Newbies to our list today include new cast members for The Sinner Season 4, a personal message to Fear the Walking Dead and AMC, a new The Walking Dead series of specials, Masters of the Universe: Revelation releases teaser, and Sam & Twitch are TV-bound.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 June 2021: Rick and Morty Global Domination

Step aside because this anger's gonna ignite. On the subway gonna rock your world tonight. In this house will be shadows in the spotlight- and this time we're gonna rock your… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love and respect to Shanks Mansell, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. This time around, our newbies include John Finnemore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine wraps, RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness preview, and Rick and Morty rules the globe- so go Rick yourself!
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 13 June 2021: Prodigal Clue & Snyderbronies Tears

I don't know what's worth fighting for or why I have to scream. I don't know why I instigate and say what I don't mean. I don't know how I got this way, I know it's not alright. So, I'm breaking the habit. I'm breaking the BCTV Daily Dispatch tonight! With waves of love and respect for the greatness of Linkin Park, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. We're rolling out the red carpet for new entries today that include Pokemon, a doomed Clarice, Snyderbronies backlash, and a Prodigal Son/Westworld connection that could offer a "Prodigal" clue?
TV SeriesOZY

It's Always Sunny Inside the Head of Rob McElhenney

Because if you don't, we're laughing AT you and not WITH you. “Do you always start your day with a bag of cocaine and a gun?” And as Danny DeVito pulls up to the bar with a sandwich bag of cocaine and a pistol, if you don’t know you’re watching one of the funniest shows in the history of funny shows, you most certainly do when DeVito nods, “Mmm…yeah.” Rob McElhenney created that show, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has a new season out of his latest show, Mythic Quest, and still took time in between all of that to chat them up on The Carlos Watson Show. You can find excerpts below or listen to the full interview on the show’s podcast feed.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Rob McElhenney Discusses ‘Mythic Quest’ Season 2 & How ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Will Tackle Cancel Culture [The Playlist Podcast]

Rob McElhenney is one of the hardest-working guys in TV right now. Not only is he one of the main stars of the history-making FX sitcom, “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” which is about to begin production on episodes for Season 15, but he’s also the co-creator, co-writer, director, and star of the Apple TV+ series, “Mythic Quest.” And on top of that, he took the time out of his busy day in the writers room for ‘Sunny’ to join The Playlist Podcast.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 15 June 2021: Batman Goes Down & Ackles Suits Up

It's for every one of us. Stands for every one of us. It'll save with a mighty hand… every man, every woman, every child with a mighty flash…the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect for the greatness of Queen, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. Today's newbies include Emilia Clark's new Game of Thrones coffee cup culprit, Hell's Kitchen serves raw chicken, Batman only does things above the waist (meaning Batman is a greedy lover?), Motherland: Fort Salem previews a deadly alliance, and The Boys star Jensen Ackles wants a Soldier Boy/Shazam/Hawkman team-up- on a driving range?
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Makes NYT Top 21 List

With the early stages of production underway on the 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it seems the Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring series is finally getting the respect it deserves. And the timing couldn't be better, with the long-running series about ready to make television history (and then cement it if the series runs through its green-lit Season 18). But on Thursday, the accolades hit another level with the New York Times chief TV critic James Poniewozik and their team including the series on their list of "The 21 Best Comedies of the 21st Century (So Far)"– a far cry from the days when Day wanted The Gang to get an EW cover (we agree- it was weird it never happened). Speaking with Austin Considine, here's a look at what McElhenney had to say about the lasting success of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and why laughter is a much tougher tightrope to walk than drama.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 21 June 2021: Orville Finds Picard & Dexter Burns

We're friends with the monster that's under our beds. Get along with the voices inside of our heads. You're tryin' to save us, stop holding your breath. And you think we're crazy, yeah, you think we're… BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to our daily dose of some of the best things happening across the television landscape (and with some serious Devil horns being thrown out of respect to Eminem & Rihanna), as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar recently- and it looks like you're very hungry for Hulu's The Orville. Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. And we're back with another two scoops of "BCTV Obsessions," where the spotlight shines on Matt Wagner's "Mage" trilogy.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 22 June 2021: Manifest Destiny Ends & AHStories

Worlds collide and hearts will be broken. Over and over, it's the same every day. How can I say, what has never concerned me? The secret of my success is I'm living 25 hours … for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to our daily dose of some of the best things happening across the television landscape (and with some serious respect going out to Night Ranger), as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar recently- on a night that isn't a good one for Manifest fans. Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. And then we're back with another edition of "Random TV History Stuff!" with an important date for Cobra Kai fans.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Breaking Bad, Mad Men Creators It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Fans

With work on the 15th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia just getting underway, it would appear that the Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring series is finally starting to get some of the respect it deserves. Some, at least- and one has to wonder how well the show would've done awards and recognition-wise if it was a drama instead of comedy. It's a topic that many in the cast have tackled in the past, and it's one that Mythic Quest creator McElhenney is addressing now in the midst of Emmy nomination season. During a discussion on IndieWire's Millions of Screens podcast, McElhenney continued making his point that comedy doesn't get nearly the level of award season respect and recognition that drama gets. Though with the case of 'Sunny,' a number of familiar names behind the camera have shown themselves to be fans- and they're not exactly folks known for their side-splitting comedy and satirical takes. That list includes Game of Thrones creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss as well as Damon Lindelof (Watchmen)- which to be honest, we already knew (especially with the former making a guest appearance and reciprocating by having McElhenney appear in a GOT episode.). Two more folks that we didn't know that were also on Paddy's team list were Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and Mad Men creator Matt Weiner.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 14 June 2021: Slip 'N Slide SOL & GOT Coffee Cup

Don't cut out my paper heart, I ain't dyin' anyway. Take a look at eye-full towers, never trust them dirty liars. Sippin' lemon yellow booze, 'ole' Leadbelly sings the blues. All dressed up on weddin' day, keep on trippin'…the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect for the greatness of Stone Temple Pilots, we're back with another round of the best and brightest across the television landscape over the past twenty-four hours. The newbies for today's list include Emilia Clarke keeping the Game of Thrones coffee cup conspiracy alive, Blackfire's fighting style, and NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide finds itself in a pretty s****y situation.
SoccerNBC Sports

'Always Sunny' creator announces free Union game in July

Free Union soccer and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia?" That’s a heckuva combo and it will be coming to the area soon. Always Sunny creator and local native Rob McElhenney announced this morning on The Preston and Steve Show on WMMR that Wrexham AFC, a Welsh pro soccer team McElhenney co-owns with movie star Ryan Reynolds, will play a friendly against the Union on Thursday, July 29, at Subaru Park, home of the Union.
TV Seriescosmicbook.news

Powerpuff Girls: Dove Cameron Addresses Reshoots

Dove Cameron addresses The CW deciding to cancel the Powerpuff Girls TV series pilot and reshoot the episode, where she claims it's not because of the alleged leaks surrounding the script. The actress who plays Bubbles Utonium in the series spoke to ET. "I can't speak on it yet because...
Wrestling-edge.com

CM Punk Called Out By Ex-WWE Girlfriend

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has not been seen on WWE television since the 2014 edition of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He walked out on the company the next day and has not looked back since then. Following his WWE exit, many fans have been wanting to see Punk make his return to the company every year. He has yet to make his return to the squared circle and at this point in time, it seems very unlikely. A WWE Superstar was also recently punished for ripping off CM Punk.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Ben Affleck wants to propose again to Jennifer Lopez

After breaking up with Alex Rodriguez, the singer found solace in the arms of her ex-fiancé. The couple can now start preparing for the wedding again. An insider told Closer that Affleck wants to take the next step in their relationship. Jennifer Lopez turns 52 on July 24. It is...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Stephen Amell Removed from Flight After Allegedly Berating Wife

6:01 AM PT -- Stephen just released a statement regarding the incident, saying, "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."