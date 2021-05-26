BCTV Daily Dispatch 26 May 2021: Always Sunny 15, Powerpuff & More

With work on the 15th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia just getting underway, it would appear that the Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring series is finally starting to get some of the respect it deserves. Some, at least- and one has to wonder how well the show would've done awards and recognition-wise if it was a drama instead of comedy. It's a topic that many in the cast have tackled in the past, and it's one that Mythic Quest creator McElhenney is addressing now in the midst of Emmy nomination season. During a discussion on IndieWire's Millions of Screens podcast, McElhenney continued making his point that comedy doesn't get nearly the level of award season respect and recognition that drama gets. Though with the case of 'Sunny,' a number of familiar names behind the camera have shown themselves to be fans- and they're not exactly folks known for their side-splitting comedy and satirical takes. That list includes Game of Thrones creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss as well as Damon Lindelof (Watchmen)- which to be honest, we already knew (especially with the former making a guest appearance and reciprocating by having McElhenney appear in a GOT episode.). Two more folks that we didn't know that were also on Paddy's team list were Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and Mad Men creator Matt Weiner.