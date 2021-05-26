Cancel
Today Is Yveltal Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: Last Chance

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight is the second Yveltal Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Wednesday, May 26th, most gyms in the game will be taken over by raids featuring this fearsome Dark/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon. Not only is this the final raid hour of Yveltal's current stay, it's also the final Raid Hour of the entire Season of Legends, which has offered three months of increased XP for Tier Five Raids. Here are tips to take advantage of this hour because, as of this writing, we don't currently know what Niantic has in store for us next.

