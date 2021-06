At the peak of the pandemic, pet shelters couldn't keep up with the demand of aspiring pet owners. But while it's great that so many people want to adopt, pet care is not something to jump into lightly. There are myriad challenges to adding a pet to your household, and with a job, a family, and a personal life to attend to, not everyone is fully prepared for all the work that comes with taking care of a pet. Fortunately, you're not alone.