Billy F Gibbons

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe talked to Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top, who is now coming out with his own solo album, ‘Hardware’, coming out June 4th. Billy talked to us about the origins of the album and how it pulled from a multitude of different sounds as well as what we can expect for a ZZ Top reunion tour.

Billy Gibbons On New Solo Album ‘Hardware,’ What’s Next For ZZ Top And Returning To The Road

The desert is an idea that looms large on the new album Hardware, the third solo album from ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons. It’s the second consecutive solo record to feature Gibbons alongside guitarist Austin Hanks and drummer Matt Sorum (The Cult, Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) and was recorded during pandemic amidst desert sequester at Escape Studio near Palm Springs, CA.
