Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Macaroni and cheese soup

By MIO Coalition
The Ada News
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheesy comfort food become creamy soup in this fun recipe that will bring everyone to the table at dinnertime. Who doesn’t love macaroni and cheese? But have you ever tried this comfort food as a soup? Macaroni and Cheese Soup will be as delicious to grownups as it will to kids. This creamy, cheesy soup comes together with a roux made with Shawnee Mills flour and Hiland milk. Rather than simple elbow macaroni, use Oklahoma-made Della Terra pasta, which has a distinct homemade flavor. Adding broccoli to the soup adds both color and nutrition, but if you’re not a broccoli fan, it’s no problem to leave it out. Two types of cheese – Parmesan and cheddar – round out the flavor of this macaroni and cheese you’ll eat with a spoon.

www.theadanews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Vegetable Soup#Cheese Soup#Parmesan Cheese#Food Drink#Shawnee Mills#Hiland#Della Terra#Broccoli#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesHouston Chronicle

This broccoli and bacon salad is creamy, salty, nutty and made for summer days

When you were a child, were you one of those little ones who only ate your vegetables with glee when they were served au gratin - smothered in cream and cheese?. This crunchy, creamy broccoli salad made me feel like that kid again. We happily ate it as a main dish on a warm evening because each forkful delivered the raw broccoli, yes, but with lots of goodies along for the ride.
Recipesrunningonrealfood.com

Vegan Lasagna Soup

This delicious vegan lasagna soup is quick and easy to make in one pot for a healthy meal that’s perfect for satisfying a lasagna craving any night of the week!. Dietary Features: Vegan, can be made gluten-free and oil-free. Quick and easy to make in one-pot in under 45 minutes.
Recipesthetentacle.com

Grecian-Inspired Macaroni Salad

Here is a recipe from Taste Of Home. I changed it slightly by adding only half the pasta. I like my salads saucy. If you like yours drier, use the recommended amount. Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. Cool completely. For dressing, in a...
RecipesShelbyville News

Chew This! The Best Ever Grilled Cheese Sandwich and Tomato Rice Soup

I have a confession. All my life I have loved grilled cheese but have always turned my nose up at tomato soup. Always. I remember my Grandma Deloris used to make tomato soup for my brother, Damon, all the time and put ice cubes in it to help cool it off and I would think it was just the most disgusting thing ever! Skip ahead years later and I actually love it! Ha! Who would have thought, right? Well, I am not sure if it was because I had not ever really given it a fair chance or just had not really had a delicious enough bowl. All I remember when I was little was that I thought it looked and smelled like a big bowl full of hot watery ketchup and I just could not even stomach the thought of putting it anywhere near my mouth! How awful is that? Well, after trying countless recipes for homemade tomato soup, I finally discovered one that was 3 ingredients, 2 really not counting the water and it is fabulous, but more on that later. Let me talk a minute about my new grilled cheese sandwich discovery! Did you know that you can actually make a grilled cheese better by coating both sides of it in more cheese before frying? Yes, it is true and yes, it is luxurious and fabulous. I am not saying to eat this every day of your life, but if you would I would not judge, I am just saying everyone needs to try this at least once!
Recipesindianapublicmedia.org

Creamy French Sorrel Soup

I have a French sorrel plant in a perennial garden bed near my front porch. I’ve had it for years, it comes back every spring. Sorrel is a delicate leafy green with a distinctive lemony taste. I never know quite how to cook with it, but when I tried this soup recipe last year, I loved everything about it. It is rich and satisfying, but still light and fresh-tasting. It’s a nice soup for spring or summer, and it’s simple to prepare. You can probably find sorrel at one of the local farmers markets, or possibly at the grocery store. If you have some growing in your garden, you can start there.
RecipesCleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Recipe Box: Roasted Tomato Soup with Pimento Cheese Croutons

Roasted Tomato Soup is a great recipe for using some of your garden grown tomatoes. Chef Eric Wells, owner of Sky LaRae's Culinary Services shares his recipe for this delicious soup and adds Pimento Croutons for an extra level of flavor. This recipe is part of a special 5-course JUNETEENTH dinner Chef Wells is hosting at EDWINS II Restaurant. https://edwinsrestaurant.org/product/juneteenth/
Recipesknuj.net

Bacon ‘N’ Cheese Burgers

1 – 5 oz jar cheese spread with bacon – softened. (Tip: cook up 3-5 strips of bacon and add to cheese spread) Cook onion in hot oil until tender but not brown. Combine cooked onion, salt and pepper. Add ground beef, mix well. Shape 6 patties, cook on stove-top (or grill / broil) till desired doneness. Combine cheese spread, pickle relish and mustard. Spread about 1 tablespoon mixture on each bun half. Serve patties on buns. Makes 6.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Easy Pumpkin Soup Recipe

This comforting and easy pumpkin soup recipe is a lifesaver when you're short on time (or tuckered out from a day at the pumpkin patch). There’s nothing like a warm fall soup to satisfy cold-weather cravings that start to hit as the days get shorter and cute fall sweaters take over your wardrobe. While there are plenty of pumpkin soup recipes out there with tons of fancy ingredients involved, our savory pumpkin soup made with canned pumpkin keeps things simple, using just a five pantry staples. Canned pumpkin purée and heavy cream make this soup ultra creamy, while sautéed onion and a hint of pumpkin pie spice lend just the right amount of sweetness. A few glugs of chicken broth bring it all together, so make sure you’re using your favorite low-sodium store-bought brand or a good homemade chicken broth.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Creamy Potato Soup

In a skillet, fry ground beef. Cook carrots and potatoes along with onion and bouillon cubes in water. Once potatoes and carrots are soft, add:. 2 cups heavy cream (or milk) Also add ground beef. Stir until cheese is melted. I hope you enjoy this as much as we do....
RecipesLancaster Farming

Cheese Dip

2 tablespoons sugar (optional) Mix first five ingredients and thicken on low heat. Remove from heat and stir in melting cheese until smooth. Cool and add remaining ingredients. Optional: Add bacon bits for extra crunch. This is a favorite snack and veggie dip for our family. If we serve it...
Recipesrecipes.net

Zucchini-and-Fennel Soup Recipe

There is a beautiful and delicate mellowness in this zucchini and fennel soup that you will surely like. Creme fraiche balances the flavors out. In a medium saucepan, cover the sliced fennel with water. Add the lemon juice and a large pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Cover...
Recipesjioforme.com

Healthy eating: chili bean soup

The beginning of a cool rainy day requires a bowl of hot soup! You are trying some new recipes at home, so why not try this recipe for a delicious bowl of chili bean soup?. Finely chopped onions and tomatoes – 1 medium size. Chopped carrots – ½ cup. Finely...
RecipesTelegraph

Lovage and potato soup recipe

This potato and lovage soup is an iteration of something on my menu at Murano, a sea bream carpaccio served with a lovage velouté. Lovage has a distinct citrussy, herbal flavour, somewhere between sorrel and tarragon. If you can’t get hold of some, swap for celery leaves. Prep time: 10...
RecipesTelegraph

Pea and watercress soup recipe

This light pea and watercress soup works beautifully as a starter to a summer lunch. Melt the butter in a saucepan and add the onion. Soften without colouring for about 10 minutes. Add the potato, pour over half of the stock and cook for a further 10 minutes, until the...
Recipeswokandskillet.com

Wonton Soup

This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. This means that if you make a purchase, I may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. View my disclosure policy for details. Thank you for your support!. Wonton Soup is the perfect complement to any Chinese meal....
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

Pulled pork grilled cheese. (You just changed your plans for what you’re doing this weekend at the mere mention of this sandwich, didn’t you? That’s okay. Happened to us, too.) Adapted from Matt Moore | The South’s Best Butts | Oxmoor House, 2017. Pulled pork grilled cheese is ridiculously easy...
Recipescookitonce.com

Easy Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Prep Time: 15 mins | Cook Time: 50 mins | Total Time: 1 hr 5 mins | Servings: 10 people. I have been feeling low this past few days so today I decided to cook myself this soothing, warming, comforting and flavorful Chicken Noodle Soup. Always my favourite pick me up with loads of juicy chicken and tender noodles. It’s a pretty straightforward soup recipe with exactly what you expect in a homemade chicken noodle soup. You know what they always say – the simplest is the best!
Recipeschefjar.com

Italian Meatloaf with Ricotta Cheese

This Italian meatloaf with ricotta cheese (Polpettone alla Ricotta) is juicy, tender and delicious. It is the ultimate comfort food that’s perfect for family dinner. This meatloaf is a delicious Italian version of classic American comfort food. Be sure to try our Best Meatloaf Recipe, Southern Meatloaf or Meatloaf with Ritz Crackers.
Food & Drinkslifeloveandgoodfood.com

Smoked Mac and Cheese

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. This can be thrown together in a few easy steps, and clean up is a breeze since it’s made from start to finish in the same pan. Smoked mac and cheese with a bacon-breadcrumb topping is deliciously rich and creamy. Enjoy...
Recipescityline.tv

Lobster Roll Grilled Cheese

Lightly toast your brioche slices and set aside. Chop the cooked lobster into small pieces. Mix mayo, diced celery, lemon juice and lobster in a bowl together and season with salt and pepper. Add all of the shredded cheese to the lobster mixture and combine. Add all sauce ingredients to...