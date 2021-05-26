Cancel
NCAA baseball bids at stake as conference tournaments begin

By Eric Olson
The Ada News
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomatic bids for the NCAA Tournament are on the line as conference baseball tournaments begin in earnest this week. The 16 NCAA regional hosts will be announced on Sunday and the rest of the 64-team field next Monday. There are 30 automatic qualifiers instead of 31 this year. The Ivy...

www.theadanews.com
Related
Murrieta, CAValley News

Former local baseball players help their college teams through NCAA tournament

With the NCAA Baseball Tournament getting underway over the past two weekends, many of the rosters of the 64 teams competing for a chance to play in Omaha, had some familiar faces. A handful of college players had ties to the Temecula Valley area, which has been a hotbed for baseball talent for many years. Names like Andrew Mosiello, Zach Arnold, Jake Moberg, Chance Hroch, Zach Rodriguez and Ryan “Woody” Hadeen were just some of the local talents that had once showcased their skills on the high school fields in Temecula and Murrieta.
Eugene, ORhuskers.com

Huskers Begin NCAA Championships in Eugene

Six men from the Nebraska track and field team began competition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday night. Of the 10 Huskers qualified for the NCAA Championships, six of them opened the meet on the first day. Luke Siedhoff (13.73) and Joey Daniels (13.75) highlighted the day for the Big Red, finishing 10th and 11th, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles. The duo just missed out on qualifying in the top nine for the final on Friday. Siedhoff, a senior from Crete, Nebraska, ended his Husker career with his third-career All-America honor in the 110-meter hurdles, as he earned second-team accolades. Daniels, a graduate transfer from Princeton, earned second-team All-America honors for the second time in his career, as he finished 12th at Princeton in 2019.
Arkansas StatePosted by
FanSided

NCAA Baseball Tournament Fayetteville Super Regional: Arkansas vs. North Carolina State schedule, TV info, stream

After surviving Nebraska, Arkansas welcomes North Carolina State to Fayetteville as part of the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament. The top-seeded team in the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament got a nice, little wake-up call in its regional. The Arkansas Razorbacks were given quite the challenge to start the NCAA Tourney. In its first game, Arkansas actually gave up eight runs, having to beat NJIT in a high-scoring affair, winning 13-8.
Coffee County, TNthunder1320.com

CHS baseball tryouts begin Monday

Coming off a 21-win season in 2021, the Coffee County Central High School baseball program will hold tryouts on Monday and Tuesday, June 14 and 15. Tryouts will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days. Incoming freshman will tryout on Monday, June 14, with incoming sophomores through seniors on Tuesday, June 15.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

NCAA Baseball Super Regionals schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A total of six Southeastern Conference teams are playing in NCAA Baseball Super Regional Action this weekend. That’s more than half the 10 team field altogether. Four SEC schools are hosting the Super Regionals. Overall number one seed Arkansas will play again at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. The Hogs have amassed 49 victories this season, that’s the most of any team in the tournament. Arkansas will host North Carolina State Friday.
Boulder, COPosted by
247Sports

Tad Boyle: 'I expect an NCAA Tournament bid again'

Minus K.J. Simpson, who just led Chaminade Prep to a CIF Championship, the Buffaloes' 2021-22 men's basketball team began summer work in Boulder on Monday. The group of newcomers is headlined by Western Carolina transfer Mason Faulkner and center Lawson Lovering, CU's second highest rated signee in the modern era.
Omaha, NEsaturdaydownsouth.com

NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional schedule, broadcast information for Monday's games

The field for the 2021 College World Series is almost set. The Super Regionals portion of the NCAA Baseball Tournament is down to a pair of decisive Game 3s. Early Monday afternoon, Dallas Baptist and Virginia will battle in Columbia, South Carolina for a spot in Omaha. Monday evening, the final spot in this year’s CWS will be filled after Mississippi State and Notre Dame clash in Starkville.
College SportsRocky Top Talk

NCAA baseball supers dwindles SEC participants in half

A lot of good baseball was played over the weekend. The Southeastern Conference had six teams vying for a ticket to Omaha. In the end, only three would make it. Coming into the weekend, Arkansas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and LSU had secured spots in the NCAA super regionals. Of those six, at least one (Tennessee or LSU) would have to call it a season, meaning the SEC could get a maximum of five participants (out of eight spots) to Omaha.
Combat SportsSalem News

Dual meet wrestling tournaments set to begin

At least one team from St. John's Prep will be in the North final this spring. Only two teams opted to participate in this year's unique Division 1 North dual meet style wrestling playoffs, so the undefeated Eagles (14-0) will host Methuen (9-1) for the North championship next Tuesday. Since the state couldn't have wrestling in its traditional winter season due to the ongoing pandemic, the sport was moved to the spring and a dual meet playoff style tourney has taken the place of the individual state competitions normally seen at the end of the year,
BaseballPosted by
MassLive.com

NCAA Men’s College World Series 2021: Live stream, TV schedule, how to watch baseball tournament

It’s time for the 2021 NCAA Men’s College World Series as the best in college baseball gather in Omaha for a double-elimination tournament. This year’s action will open up with Stanford vs. NC State and Vanderbilt vs. Arizona on Saturday followed by Tennessee vs. Virginia and Texas vs. Mississippi State on Sunday. After that, the bracket gets wild as teams try avoid racking up two losses (and elimination from the tournament.