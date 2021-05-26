Ford's pitch to Wall Street: More aggressive EV push, new commercial vehicle business

China’s solid economic expansion, along with rising investment in the technology sector and in fixed assets, should benefit its electric vehicle (EV) industry handsomely. The Chinese EV industry’s solid growth prospects, and the country’s global dominance in EV battery production, are the bases on which Wall Street analysts forecast Li Auto’s (LI) and Niu’s (NIU) substantial growth in the coming months. Want to learn more? Then read on.Favorable policy measures and rising investor optimism in the electric vehicle (EV) industry worldwide have lured a large number of new entrants into the sector over the past year. There was a 39% year-over-year rise in global EV sales in 2020. In China, 1.3 million EVs were sold, representing 8% year-over-year growth. China’s economic growth and favorable policy measures to boost its EV industry, along with the advantage of the nation’s own supply of raw minerals used for making EV batteries, should help several Chinese companies achieve solid growth.