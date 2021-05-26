Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ford's pitch to Wall Street: More aggressive EV push, new commercial vehicle business

Detroit News
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Co. on Wednesday unveiled a growth plan that centers on electric vehicles, the automaker's commercial vehicle business and new services made possible by digital connectivity. At the heart of the plan is a shift of the company's business model from a one-time transactional model to what it describes...

www.detroitnews.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Commercial Vehicles#Ford Motor Co#Ford Pro#Evs#Mustang#Lightning Ford#Sk Innovation#Ionboost#Solid Power#Tesla Inc#Ota#Blue Oval Intelligence#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
SoftwareSFGate

Locomation Adds Automotive Safety Veteran to Autonomous Trucking Team

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Locomation, the world’s first technology platform to offer human-guided autonomous truck convoying, today announced the hiring of automotive industry veteran Steve Kenner to serve as Vice President of Safety. In this role, Kenner will be responsible for Locomation’s overall product and organizational safety. “We’re thrilled...
Warren, MIDetroit News

GM has 'prospective buyer' for idled Warren Transmission plant

Warren — General Motors Co. expects to sell its closed Warren Transmission plant by the third quarter this year, the Detroit automaker confirmed Thursday. Warren Mayor James Fouts mentioned the plant's sale during his State of the City address Thursday at Andiamo Warren restaurant. Fouts said he didn't know the name of the developer but that "it will be a $230 million investment and create hundreds of new jobs."
Businesselectronicsb2b.com

LG Electronics Eyeing EV Supply Chain, Could Form JV With Magna International: Report

The company is also preparing to establish bases in Michigan, the US, and Nanjing, China, aiming to secure customers in two countries that are major markets for EVs. Following the closure of its loss-incurring smartphone business, a new report suggests that South Korean electronics major LG Electronics is now eyeing the electronic vehicles space with an aim to grow the EV supply chain.
Carsinsideevs.com

VW CEO Says Self-Driving, Not Electrification Will Change Cars Most

Even though the main focus at Volkswagen is changing the company and its cars by embracing electrification, the company’s CEO actually sees self-driving tech as the field that will change cars most. Herbert Diess argues that cars will become much more different due the addition of autonomous driving features than they would have become just by changing their powertrain to electric.
EconomyInternational Business Times

Ford And GM Are Gaining On EV Rival Tesla As Its Stock Stalls

Tesla (TSLA) has seen its share price increase as much as 743% since it was added to the S&P 500 back in December, but now the EV maker stock has lost its luster, and its rival carmakers are surging ahead. Ford’s (F) stock is up nearly 75%, according to CNN,...
EconomyBenzinga

GM Hits The Gas Pedal On Its EV Transformation

Electric vehicles and e-mobility are the new (re)start for all the automakers, and whoever goes the extra mile will secure a better future and results. General Motors (NYSE: GM), the automaker with experience of over 100 years, is no different. The company decided to increase the electric and autonomous segment investments, so the new plan is to spend $35 billion until 2025. This change goes hand-by-hand with announcing that GM will extend a $5 billion credit line to purchase hundreds of autonomous and battery-powered shuttles through its subsidiary Cruise.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Honda goes all in on electric cars in stark contrast to Toyota

(June 23): Honda Motor Co. has become the first of Japan’s automakers to state publicly it will phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars completely, setting 2040 as the goal and giving newly minted Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe a once-in-a-career chance to put his stamp on a firm that can trace its lineage back 84 years.
Businessrubbernews.com

Lordstown Motors in a fight for survival

LORDSTOWN, Ohio—The road for startup companies has always been fraught with unpredictable bumps, but Lordstown Motors Corp. just had a week in it which it careened from one pothole to another. The Ohio company aiming to build electric work trucks in an old General Motors plant this summer is reeling...
EconomyDetroit News

Honda becomes first Japanese automaker to go all-in on EVs

Honda Motor has become the first of Japan's automakers to state publicly it will phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars completely, setting 2040 as the goal and giving newly minted Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe a once-in-a-career chance to put his stamp on a firm that can trace its lineage back 84 years.
EconomyBayStreet.ca

These Are Some of The Top Ways to Trade the Accelerating EV Market

The electric vehicle boom is just getting underway. All as countries around the world push for millions of EVs, in an effort to reduce emissions. Helping, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) just announced it will boost global spending on EVs to 435 billion through 2025. The automaker will build two additional battery plants in the U.S. That news comes just weeks after Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) announced plans to spend $30 billion on electric vehicles. That’s also benefiting companies, such as Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY), and EV battery companies like NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV:NBM) (OTC:NBMFF).
Economyinvesting.com

2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 40% or More

China’s solid economic expansion, along with rising investment in the technology sector and in fixed assets, should benefit its electric vehicle (EV) industry handsomely. The Chinese EV industry’s solid growth prospects, and the country’s global dominance in EV battery production, are the bases on which Wall Street analysts forecast Li Auto’s (LI) and Niu’s (NIU) substantial growth in the coming months. Want to learn more? Then read on.Favorable policy measures and rising investor optimism in the electric vehicle (EV) industry worldwide have lured a large number of new entrants into the sector over the past year. There was a 39% year-over-year rise in global EV sales in 2020. In China, 1.3 million EVs were sold, representing 8% year-over-year growth. China’s economic growth and favorable policy measures to boost its EV industry, along with the advantage of the nation’s own supply of raw minerals used for making EV batteries, should help several Chinese companies achieve solid growth.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Audi to stop making fossil fuel cars by 2033: CEO

German luxury carmaker Audi said Tuesday it will stop manufacturing diesel and petrol cars by 2033 as part of an industry-wide pivot towards more environmentally friendly electric cars. "Audi is ready to make its decisive and powerful move into the electric age," CEO Markus Duesmann said in a statement. Starting in 2026, Audi plans to only launch new all-electric car models, while "gradually phasing out" production of internal combustion engines until 2033. However, strong demand in China could see Audi's local partners there continue to manufacture combustion engine cars beyond 2033, he added.
Economywardsauto.com

Analyst Warns of ‘Profit Desert’ as EVs, AVs Enter Market

Analysts and investors worry about what analyst Mark Wakefield of AlixPartners calls a “profit desert” the auto industry has to cross – the unknown number of years automakers will be pouring billions of dollars into electric vehicles and autonomous driving before there’s enough consumer demand to produce an adequate payoff.
BusinessGreenBiz

GM plans to drive $35 billion into zero-emission vehicles

General Motors has announced a dramatic increase in its planned investment in electric and autonomous vehicles, pledging to spend $35 billion in support of the transition to zero- and low-emission vehicles over the next five years. Announcing the new investment strategy last last week, the U.S. auto giant said it...
Detroit, MIStreetInsider.com

GM escalates the electric vehicle arms race

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday boosted its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles, pulled ahead plans for two U.S. battery plants and forecast stronger-than-expected second-quarter profits. The No. 1 U.S. automaker said it will now spend $35 billion through 2025 on EVs, an increase of 75% from...
Economyonpblog.com

Global Light and Medium Commercial Vehicle Market 2021 Industry Scenario – Daimler, Ford Motor, Hyundai Motor, Toyota Motor

The latest research study on Global Light and Medium Commercial Vehicle Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 added by MarketQuest.biz helps to understand the complete setup of the market. The report focuses on the size and framework of market sectors to understand the existing structure of several industries. Challenges faced by the industries and approaches adopted by them to overcome those threats have been included. This research report is helpful for both established businesses as well as start-ups in the global Light and Medium Commercial Vehicle market. Researchers of this report provide a detailed investigation of the historical records, current statistics, and future predictions for the 2021 to 2026 time period.