Jack and Jake are back at it with another podcast recapping the Vols loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament Final. Jake takes a look at the bullpen's lackluster play and the Vols inability to get guys home. However, Jack and Jake make it clear that all heads should be held high for the Vols. Finally, Jack and Jake take a look at the regionals coming up for the Vols that will be hosted in Knoxville. Listen to the full podcast below: