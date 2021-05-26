Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin OL Ashton Beers has a busy June schedule

By Ryan Burns
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I've got Minnesota's camp on June 2nd and then Wisconsin's on June 3rd," 2022 Wisconsin offensive lineman Ashton Beers explained to 247Sports. "Then I've got an official visit with Central Michigan on the 4th, a camp with Northern Illinois on the 12th and then I've got an unofficial visit / one-on-one evaluation with Nebraska on the 18th. I'm also considering going to Purdue on the 23rd, North Dakota State on the 25th and Kansas State on either the 10th or 20th, but that's the plan for June."

