Wisconsin OL Ashton Beers has a busy June schedule

Arkansas State transfer QB Logan Bonner followed Blake Anderson to Logan, UT. To echo what Jeremy Mauss recently mentioned in the MW Wire USU football preview podcast, a player is most likely not going to move across country and upend their life just to sit on the bench. Though Bonner has been sitting out this past Spring due to an injury, he has a solid track record from when he was a starter for the Red Wolves. He has plenty of game experience and a few big wins under his belt, such as when he led the Red Wolves to an upset over Kansas State in Manhattan last season. That body of work alone will likely get him the starting nod when the Aggies take the field against Washington State in September.