Mango Sticky Rice [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

I am in love with this dessert. It’s like a piece of art, with chocolate as the canvas and freeze-dried fruit and herbs as the paint. Not only is it colorful and impressive, especially around the holidays, but chocolate and herbs together are an exceptionally unique pairing. In this version, sweet strawberries and assertive rosemary are the stars of the show, but there are other combinations you can try, like basil and strawberries, mint and orange zest, dill and lemon zest, thyme and blueberries, and even cilantro with bananas and lime zest. No matter which combination you choose, tap into your inner artist to create your own dessert masterpiece. Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman.