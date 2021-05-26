Wisconsin LB Luna Larson is ready to prove himself at June camps

"As of right now, I'll be camping with Minnesota on June 2nd, the Badgers on the 7th and Iowa on the 27th," 2022 Baraboo (Wisc.) linebacker Luna Larson said to 247Sports. "I'll likely add one or two other camps, but that's the plan for right now. From Wisconsin, I've been talking with OLB coach Bobby April mostly, and some others there, but they've been telling me the same thing that Iowa and Minnesota have. All three schools want to meet me in-person and see me run. They say I'm very physical and move well on film, but they want to see it live, so that's what I'm doing."