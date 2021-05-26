Cancel
Penn State Daily Headlines: Wednesday, May 26

By Scott Cole
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

Penn State University athletics fill up in the fall

University Park, Pennsylvania (WTAJ) — Beaver Stadium and other athletic venues will return to full capacity in the 2021-22 school year. Announcement From Pennsylvania State University on Tuesday. This decision came after Governor Wolf. Removed all COVID-19 mitigation orders The arrival of the tailgating and the team will be completely...
What Should Penn State Do With Beaver Stadium?

Penn State continues to step cautiously into the future of Beaver Stadium, a major centerpiece of its planned 20-year overhaul of campus sports facilities. But how large a renovation project, and how much debt, should Penn State consider investing into the nation's second-largest stadium? And would some of that money be better spent elsewhere, perhaps on athlete facilities instead?
Garrett Wilson, Ohio State WR | NFL Draft Scouting Report

In our scouting report of Garrett Wilson, we analyze a player who may follow in the footsteps of other Ohio State WRs in the 2022 NFL Draft. There’s an expectation in Columbus. If you play wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes, you’re expected to play in the NFL. It’s a simple cause-and-effect. Since 2012, 10 Buckeyes receivers have been selected in the NFL Draft, among them Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin, and Curtis Samuel. Before them, Ohio State laid claim to stars like Ted Ginn Jr., Santonio Holmes, Terry Glenn, and Hall of Famer Cris Carter. Can Garrett Wilson carry the torch for Ohio State at WR? As Wilson’s NFL Draft scouting report details, he has an excellent chance.
A Look Inside What Penn State Spends on Sports

Penn State athletics generated $165 million in total revenue, $101 million of that from football, during 2020 fiscal year despite cancellations of the NCAA basketball, wrestling, and hockey tournaments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two key factors contributed to Penn State's nearly $7.2 million budget surplus for fiscal year 2020,...
Penn State Plans Major Return to In-Person Recruiting

Penn State coach James Franklin will sleep again in July. Until then, Franklin will become a host once more, entertaining commits, hosting camps and shouting "Banzai" during a new recruiting calendar that could reshape the future of Penn State football. "It's going to be a situation where, for those summer...
Penn State Basketball inks 2022 point guard

Penn State Basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry signed point guard Kanye Clary over schools such as Texas A&M, James Madison, and others. Penn State Basketball announced the signing of 2022 Point Guard Kanye Clary from Virginia,. Clary had also received offers from Texas A&M, James Madison, Norfolk State, Old Dominion...
Examining Penn State’s 2021 football schedule

After a 4-5 season that started with a five-game losing streak and ended with a four-game winning streak, Penn State hopes to find consistency in 2021. On Tuesday, Penn State announced the return of full capacity crowds at athletic events beginning this fall, further generating excitement among Penn State fans about the upcoming season.
Penn State to be at full capacity in fall

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced a return to full capacity in Beaver Stadium and other athletics venues for the 2021-22 academic year based on the June 1 Governor’s updated guidance lifting all COVID mitigation orders. “We are excited to welcome our 107K strong back in Beaver Stadium...
Penn State commit earns invitation to The Opening

Providing another indication that the college football recruiting universe is steadily making its return to normalcy, The Opening invitations are circulating among elite prospects. This week, Penn State commit Mehki Flowers landed on that list, presenting an opportunity for him to compete against premier peers in Los Angeles. Scheduled for...
Learn about yourself, Penn State in The Daily Collegian's News Division

A lot of things I’ve done in college were things I really didn’t expect to do. I’m a big planner — I typically have my entire day planned down to a T the night before to avoid any kind of unexpected chaos. But the most meaningful things in life, for me, have come from the things I didn’t really plan for.
Penn State Official Visit Tracker

The end of the NCAA-mandated dead period on May 31 marked a big step forward for Penn State on the recruiting front. The Nittany Lions haven't been able to host visitors on campus since last March and have suffered on the trail because of it. June will be a busy month for the program as official and unofficial visitors, campers and more will make their way to campus to interact with the staff.
WATCH: Baker Mayfield launches long home runs at charity event

Baker Mayfield is coming off of his best professional season for the Cleveland Browns in Year 3, breaking the franchise's long playoff drought and finally helping the team scratch the surface of its significant potential. The Oklahoma alum is an under-the-radar MVP candidate heading into the 2021 season and should get Odell Beckham Jr. back from injury as well after Beckham missed more than half of last season.
Penn State Represented Well In Postseason Soccer Rankings

Nine Penn State soccer players were recognized in TopDrawerSoccer’s postseason player rankings that were released on Monday. Eva Alonso led the way as the No. 7 freshman in the country for women’s soccer. The Spaniard played in every match and was the most consistent piece of a revolving center-back pairing this year. Alonso also scored the game-sealing goal against Vanderbilt in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Penn State Heads to NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Penn State track & field team is set to take the biggest stage in college track & field this week as seven Nittany Lions will compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the University of Oregon. Competition will begin on Wednesday with four...