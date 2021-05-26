Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

DEXA COIN (DEXA) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One DEXA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXA COIN has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $881,398.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEXA COIN has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dexa#Coins#Us Dollar#Currency#Bitcoin Computer#Market Cap#Dexa Coin Lrb#Usdt#Btc#Dot#Shib#Ksm#Dexa Coin Dexa Coin#Medium Com Dexa Coin#Dexa Coin Coin Trading#Free Cryptobeat#Dexa Coin Daily#Currency#Xrp#U S Dollars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Marketstickerreport.com

SHAKE Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (SHAKE)

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One SHAKE coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHAKE has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. SHAKE has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Kush Finance (KSEED) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Kush Finance coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001575 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $159,512.79 and approximately $1,630.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ByteNext (BNU) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $327,735.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kira Network (KEX) Market Cap Reaches $6.00 Million

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Kira Network has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Kira Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001334 BTC on exchanges. Kira Network has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $1.55 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketscom-unik.info

Titan Coin Trading Down 36.7% This Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 32.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stockstickerreport.com

ASD (BTMX) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $309.33 million and $632,002.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001172 BTC on exchanges.
Marketscom-unik.info

Pmeer (PMEER) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Day

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

QunQun Hits Market Cap of $4.14 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $799,261.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketscom-unik.info

GoNetwork (GOT) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $156,436.12 and $85,451.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MesChain Hits Market Cap of $130,500.29 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. MesChain has a market cap of $130,500.29 and approximately $3,163.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stockscom-unik.info

Seigniorage Shares Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $637,685.04 and $40,608.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Pivot Token (PVT) Market Cap Achieves $1.72 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $115,980.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 15% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zano Market Cap Tops $24.06 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Zano has a market capitalization of $24.06 million and $150,767.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00006338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Jetcoin Market Cap Tops $612,256.31 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $612,256.31 and $769,477.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Qbao (QBT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,481.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $523,062.75 and $26,481.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketscom-unik.info

VNT Chain (VNT) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and $46,281.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Netrum Achieves Market Cap of $60,776.40 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 74.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Netrum coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded 116% higher against the dollar. Netrum has a market cap of $60,776.40 and $365.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

WABnetwork (WAB) Trading Down 48.8% Over Last 7 Days

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $61,087.18 and $28.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Tixl (TXL) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Tixl has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Tixl coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Tixl has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $228,236.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Request Market Cap Reaches $74.56 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $74.56 million and approximately $836,374.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.