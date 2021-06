On June 5, which happens to be World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new deadline for achieving 20 per cent blending of ethanol with petrol, calling it e20 as compared to 8.5 per cent of ethanol blend fuel which is being used currently in India. The timeline target for achieving 10 per cent blend of ethanol with fuel was 2022, and for 20 per cent the target was 2030, which has been now advanced to 2025, in light of the process in which India is looking to cut down on carbon emissions and reduce the import of oil in the country. I’m sure you have questions as to what all this means, so let’s dig a little deeper.