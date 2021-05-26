Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $179.00 at Truist Securities
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.00.