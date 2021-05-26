Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $179.00 at Truist Securities

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adi#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Price#Target Price#Ratings Data#Truist Securities#Zacks Investment Research#Credit Suisse Group#Barclays#Argus#Adi#Sec#Norges Bank#Md#Theleme Partners Llp#Fmr Llc#Svp Gregory N Henderson#Analog Devices Daily#Marketbeat Com#Svp Martin Cotter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems faces intense competition from CACI and SAIC, which is a persistent concern. Moreover, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run. Increased investments to expand business might weigh on the company’s bottom-line results in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, Mercury Systems reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2021 with robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business. Strong demand for products resulted in significant deal wins. Moreover, modernization in radar, EW and C4I is providing Mercury with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “. Several other analysts also recently weighed in...
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$3.05 Million in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to report $3.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Salt Lake City, UTmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 117,337 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,337 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Digital Turbine worth $23,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average PT from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 25,586 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

CCMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.40.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.96.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $823.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report $823.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $832.00 million and the lowest is $810.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $806.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 10,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Capital

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Shares of LCI opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $212.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.13.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Increased by Analyst

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Insider Sells $75,354.10 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives $108.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Truist Securities Downgrades QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) to Hold

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $378 million-378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.03 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.930-2.930 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.