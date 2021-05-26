Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $179.00 at Truist Securities

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.