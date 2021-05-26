Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com