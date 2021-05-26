Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CCMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.40.