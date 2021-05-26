Cancel
Connecticut State

State Senate Approves Online Gambling, Lamont Plans To Sign The Bill In The Coming Days

hamlethub.com
 17 days ago

Governor Ned Lamont is applauding a bipartisan vote in the Connecticut State Senate last night giving final legislative approval to a bill that will legalize online gaming and sports wagering in Connecticut. The legislation, which was approved last week by the House of Representatives and will next be transmitted to the governor for his signature, comes as a result of an agreement the Lamont administration reached earlier this year with the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe.

news.hamlethub.com
Mashantucket, CT
Connecticut Lifestyle
Connecticut Government
Connecticut State
