Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Harvest Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $940,859.00 (FARM)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $84.40 or 0.00209924 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $47.72 million and approximately $940,859.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Trading Volume#Purchase Volume#Digital Currency#Investors#Btc#Mith#Raiden Network Token#Rdn#Digital Reserve Currency#Pos#Eth#Cryptocompare#Farm#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#Free Cryptobeat#Tt#Omg Network#Drc#Harvest Finance Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

TrustSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.39 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $86.23 million and $2.39 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002710 BTC on exchanges.
Marketstickerreport.com

Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $54,456.94 and $22.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Qbao (QBT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,481.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $523,062.75 and $26,481.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002332 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $146.25 million and $1.74 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SAFE DEAL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $172,532.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00012432 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $172,532.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Moneytoken 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27,397.00 (IMT)

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Moneytoken has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $27,397.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One Moneytoken coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketscom-unik.info

fyeth.finance (YETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.00

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058666 BTC. Egoras (EGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC. Internet Computer...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

QunQun Hits Market Cap of $4.14 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $799,261.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Pivot Token (PVT) Market Cap Achieves $1.72 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $115,980.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 15% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NFTify Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $35,394.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $919,460.36 and approximately $35,394.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFTify has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Jetcoin Market Cap Tops $612,256.31 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $612,256.31 and $769,477.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.
Marketscom-unik.info

TEMCO (TEMCO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.49 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TEMCO has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $17.02 million and $10.49 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zano Market Cap Tops $24.06 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Zano has a market capitalization of $24.06 million and $150,767.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00006338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Netrum Achieves Market Cap of $60,776.40 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 74.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Netrum coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded 116% higher against the dollar. Netrum has a market cap of $60,776.40 and $365.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

GravityCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $197.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $52,355.35 and $197.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Akropolis Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.10 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Akropolis has a market cap of $60.03 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MesChain Hits Market Cap of $130,500.29 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. MesChain has a market cap of $130,500.29 and approximately $3,163.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GoWithMi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $64,926.00 (GMAT)

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. GoWithMi has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $64,926.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoWithMi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoWithMi has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Request Market Cap Reaches $74.56 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $74.56 million and approximately $836,374.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SiaCashCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $132.00 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. SiaCashCoin has a total market capitalization of $76,278.05 and approximately $132.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SiaCashCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.