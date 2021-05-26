Harvest Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $940,859.00 (FARM)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $54,456.94 and $22.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.