Harvest Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $940,859.00 (FARM)
Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $84.40 or 0.00209924 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $47.72 million and approximately $940,859.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.www.modernreaders.com