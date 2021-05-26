CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Dear Anonymous

greenecountynewsonline.com
 2021-05-26

The following email was sent via anonymousemail to the editor of this news source:. “I voted tor Trump. You think you know people like me and what motivates us, but you don’t have a clue nor do you care to understand. You have your reality and nothing’s ever gonna change your mind.

greenecountynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
thechronicleonline.com

Column: Dear Reader

In our many conversations with our readers in the past year, we’ve learned a lot about what content people value the most. Time and time again, readers tell us they value local news above everything else in the paper. We have also discovered that the majority of our readers do...
JOURNALISM
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anon#Fox News
Fox News

Judge Jeanine reveals who she believes is running the White House

Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn’t know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn’t right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Post

A new problem for Democrats: Americans suddenly want smaller government after all

Inconvenient but true: Americans want government to do less. Not more. Democrats cannot afford to just hand-wave this problem away. In the first few months of the Biden administration, fawning media coverage declared that the president had inspired a new “paradigm” or “consensus” for robust, active government, harking back to the New Deal or Great Society. Or at least maybe the pre-Reagan era.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rips Guilty Capitol Rioter: ‘You’ve Disgraced This Country’

Federal Judge Reggie B. Walton did not hold back in his criticism of Jan. 6 rioter Anthony Mariotto, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for breaching the U.S. Capitol. The judge warned Mariotto to stay on the “straight and narrow” as he accepted the guilty plea on Friday. Mariotto faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail. “You’ve disgraced this country in the eyes of the world, and my inclination is to lock you up,” said Walton. “I found it outrageous that American citizens would do what you did.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy