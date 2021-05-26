Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, IA

Tickets for BOOST 2021 available now

greenecountynewsonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an eventful 2020 and a virtual event held last year, the BOOST committee is eagerly looking forward to an in-person event again this year with a few changes for 2021. The 4th annual BOOST Bash is scheduled for Saturday, July 24, and this year will be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds in the Clover Hall building. The doors will open at 5 pm with dinner to begin at 6:30pm. Also different this year will be that seats will not be “assigned” except by purchasing a table. Tables will seat up to eight people, so attendees are encouraged to gather people they feel comfortable sitting with and purchase a table.

greenecountynewsonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Government
State
Iowa State
Greene County, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Open Doors#P O Box 4#Gccsd#Purchasing Tickets#Single Tickets#Sponsorships#Dinner#Tables#Donors#Preference#Field Trips#Checks#Musical Instruments#Ia#Training#Committee Members#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

GCDC Board Hears Update on Revitalized Veterans Program

The Greene County Development Corporation Board met Tuesday in regular session. The meeting started with a presentation from Carlos Arguello with Latino IQ. The company analyzes and researches common themes within the Latino community for a business or a community and develops strategies and ways to reach that population. During...
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Heartland Bank Donates to Greene County Early Learning Center

Heartland Bank in Jefferson recently made a financial contribution toward the Greene County Early Learning Center building project. Heartland Bank donated $10,000 to the $2.1 million new building that will help to increase the early childhood facility up to 50-percent additional capacity. GCELC Co-President Jacque Andrew appreciates all of the financial support they’ve received, as they are close to raising 75-percent of the funds needed for their new building.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Register for Greene County Medical Center Foundation Golf Outing

The Greene County Medical Center Foundation is gearing up for its annual golf outing. This year’s fundraiser includes some changes with different options for participants. There is an 18-hole with lunch and supper provided or a nine-hole with just lunch. Individual supper tickets will also be available for $30. The golf outing will be a shotgun start at 10am on June 18th at the Jefferson Community Golf Course with a four-person scramble format.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Deadline Day for Lots of Greene County 4-H Projects and Events

Greene County 4-H’ers are reminded of a major deadline that is happening today. 4-H’ers must verify several items through 4-H Online, including t-shirt sizes for the Greene County Fair, which is sponsored by Home State Bank; breeding beef must also be verified to show at the county fair, and new 4-H’ers must be enrolled by today’s deadline. Additionally, any 4-H’er wanting to show an animal at the county fair that is in the food chain must have the required Youth for Quality Care of Animals (YQCA) training completed.
Greene County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Last Chance for Interactive Storywalk with Greene County Extension

The last couple of days of a free event is happening in Jefferson. Greene County ISU Extension and the Jefferson Rotary Club have partnered together for the Storywalk event. Extension Director Lori Mannel tells Raccoon Valley Radio the month-long program is coming to a close this weekend, where people can walk around the downtown square and read the story, “Bea’s Bees.” Mannel says it’s the story of Bea wanting to save the bee population.
Jefferson, IAPosted by
We Are Iowa

Grain elevator explodes in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Landus Cooperative said Friday there was an explosion at a grain elevator site just south of the Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson. No injuries were reported, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. Landus, a farmer-owned agricultural cooperative based in Ames, said the incident happened...