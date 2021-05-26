Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Design#Stock Price#Stock Investors#Zacks Investment Research#Credit Suisse Group#Nyse Dava#Simon Quick Advisors Llc#Endava Endava Plc#Healthcare#Endava Daily Enter#Marketbeat Com#Susquehanna#Rating#Equity#Target Price#Company#Thestreet#Digital Advisory Services#Institutional Investors#Telecommunications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Other institutional...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.
Stockstickerreport.com

Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target at $14.60

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $77.88 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $77,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,236,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $532,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 325,402 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,782,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $602,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $32,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775,059 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT Raised to $18.75

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $220.39, but opened at $233.51. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. GameStop shares last traded at $228.66, with a volume of 78,362 shares trading hands.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 8,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,117,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.88 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

CCMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Invests $511,000 in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells 1,362 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,477.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sei Investments Co. Buys 60,822 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Zynga worth $41,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of KLA worth $67,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.