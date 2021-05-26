Cancel
Review: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Tasters’ Selection – “Twin” Blend

By Christopher Null
drinkhacker.com
Cover picture for the articleThis 7th entry in JD’s Tennessee Tasters’ Selection is one of its simplest concepts: Tennessee Whiskey (a type of bourbon) blended with Tennessee rye. 50 barrels total were used for this release — 30 rye, 20 Tennessee whiskey. All of them were distilled on May 19, 2014 (14E19, per the code on the label), then mingled together last fall, making this a roughly 6 year old bottling.

