FedoraCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million (TIPS)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $575,348.76 and $118,231.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.