Chews Jefferson returns, mixing lunch and music every Wednesday
Chews Jefferson, a Wednesday lunchtime event, returns for another season beginning Wednesday, June 2. Each Wednesday through August, area residents and visitors are encouraged to order take-out lunch from any Jefferson restaurant and enjoy a Tower Tunes Live concert downtown. Local Mahanay Maestro Rick Morain will perform each Wednesday from 12:15 to 12:30 pm. “Rick continues to amaze us with his repertoire of music he has mastered on the carillon. The lunch and the music will be a treat for all to enjoy! ,” a spokesperson said.greenecountynewsonline.com
