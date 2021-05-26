CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chews Jefferson returns, mixing lunch and music every Wednesday

greenecountynewsonline.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleChews Jefferson, a Wednesday lunchtime event, returns for another season beginning Wednesday, June 2. Each Wednesday through August, area residents and visitors are encouraged to order take-out lunch from any Jefferson restaurant and enjoy a Tower Tunes Live concert downtown. Local Mahanay Maestro Rick Morain will perform each Wednesday from 12:15 to 12:30 pm. “Rick continues to amaze us with his repertoire of music he has mastered on the carillon. The lunch and the music will be a treat for all to enjoy! ,” a spokesperson said.

