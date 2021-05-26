Chews Jefferson returns, mixing lunch and music every Wednesday

After a year hiatus, the Music Country Grand Prix, a premier Olympic-style equestrian jumping competition, will return Saturday, Oct. 23, at Brownland Farm in Franklin. “In addition to providing an exciting competition for the spectators, the Music Country Grand Prix also provides crucial funding to Saddle Up!, which gives children with disabilities the opportunity to grow and succeed through equine-based programs,” said Lise Bohannon, co-chair with Trina Hayes of the Music Country Grand Prix. “We’re eager to put on this event again and celebrate with the people who play a major part in making Saddle Up! and the Music Country Grand Prix truly special.”

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO