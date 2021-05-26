Microsoft Teams to get “Collaborative Apps” soon

Teams stimulate and facilitate cooperation and communication among colleagues. For many of us, meetings form an essential part of working as a team effectively, even distant apart with growing apps without a hitch throughout the day. More than 20 applications released in meetings ensure work outcome, engaging team discussions, and presentations shared at scheduled times. To plan an online or in-person meet, always ensure that the call’s purpose is predefined and pointers prepared to reflect the need of an invite and to whom. Always try considering the difference in time zones and work hours into account before any call across borders. In this article, I have shared helpful tips to improve meeting experience in Microsoft Teams and before we head further, let’s take a good example of it. If you use ‘Scheduling Assistant” in Outlook, you will be aware of invitee availability for a team meeting and avoid conflict in the calendar. Scroll down to learn more about clever tips for making your session worth attending, and not forget to enroll for online ‘Microsoft Teams Training.’