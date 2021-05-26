Morgan Stanley Boosts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $31.00

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLN. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.