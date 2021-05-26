BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised BT Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group has an average rating of "Buy".