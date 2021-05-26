Cancel
BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other brokerages have also commented on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

www.modernreaders.com
