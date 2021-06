The last couple of days of a free event is happening in Jefferson. Greene County ISU Extension and the Jefferson Rotary Club have partnered together for the Storywalk event. Extension Director Lori Mannel tells Raccoon Valley Radio the month-long program is coming to a close this weekend, where people can walk around the downtown square and read the story, “Bea’s Bees.” Mannel says it’s the story of Bea wanting to save the bee population.