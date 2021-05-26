Cancel
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

By Dee Baugher
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

