Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.69.