BITTUP One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,392.00 (BTU)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $334,444.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.