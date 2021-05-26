Cancel
Stocks

Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $265.00

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

