Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $265.00

LDOS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.38.