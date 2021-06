The Sixers took back home-field advantage after a convincing win over the Hawks led by MVP snub Joel “The Process” Embiid. If the Sixers were going to go up 2-1 in this series, it was clear they would need to approach this game with the same level of intensity that led them to a Game Two victory. The team did a very good job of this in the first quarter, and, unlike in Game Two, the Sixers’ bench came alive early.