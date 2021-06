Not properly prepared chicken meat is often very dry. So how to prepare it to be sure that it is juicy and full of flavour? The best way to get the meat juicy is to marinate it first before baking or frying. There are various ingredients from which you can make marinade. Depending on what flavour you want to obtain, different spices can be used. The meat can be flavoured with herbs, it can be spicy or mild by using e.g. yoghurt.