All Signs Point to Steelers Returning to Latrobe for Training Camp

By Noah Strackbein
PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has informed teams they can host fans at training camp during the 2021 summer. As of now, all signs point to the Pittsburgh Steelers returning to Latrobe.

The Steelers didn't travel to St. Vincent College in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under NFL guidelines, the Steelers held training camp at Heinz Field, without fans, and limited personnel were in attendance.

This year should bring normalcy back to camp. Team president Art Rooney II has said repeatedly he'd like the Steelers to return to Latrobe for camp but was hesitant to do so if fans weren't able to attend.

The Steelers will need to submit a COVID-19 health and safety mitigation plan to the NFL for league approval before June 11 if they're headed 40 miles east for camp.

The Steelers can begin training camp on July 21. The team has yet to announce their plans, but it appears most of their concerns are resolved.

Before 2020, the Steelers spent 54 straight summers at Latrobe.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

