Since Steve Adazzio arrived in Chestnut Hill in 2013, the Boston College Eagles were known as a running team. They rode the back of Andre Williams until the wheels (his ankles) fell off. In 2014, the offense completely changed, but Tyler Murphy’s running ability was still the driving force. 2015 is a year meant to banished to the deepest and darkest recesses of memory. But from 2016 through 2019, the Eagles’ offense stabilized into a more traditional pro-style attack rooted in running the ball between the tackles. This commitment, or stubbornness depending on who you ask, seemed to mesh well with the type of recruits Adazzio brought in, but ultimately put a ceiling on the success of certain players and seemingly the team as a whole, leading to Daz’s firing.