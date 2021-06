Greene County 4-H’ers are reminded of a major deadline that is happening today. 4-H’ers must verify several items through 4-H Online, including t-shirt sizes for the Greene County Fair, which is sponsored by Home State Bank; breeding beef must also be verified to show at the county fair, and new 4-H’ers must be enrolled by today’s deadline. Additionally, any 4-H’er wanting to show an animal at the county fair that is in the food chain must have the required Youth for Quality Care of Animals (YQCA) training completed.