WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer is developing the potential spinoff for Disney+ as part of her new overall deal with Marvel that she signed in May, reports Variety. Details are being kept under wraps and Marvel declined comment. Hahn was a sensation earlier this year playing Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor, who was revealed she was in fact Agatha, a powerful witch. She earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the role. When viewers last saw her in WandaVision's finale, Wanda traps Agatha in Westview by using her powers to force her revert to her Agnes persona. The news of a potential spinoff comes weeks after Hahn signed on to play Joan Rivers in Showtime's The Comeback Girl.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO