Montgomery County, MD

State Roundup: Lawmakers reflect on year after George Floyd's killing

Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 17 days ago
LAWMAKERS REFLECT ON YEAR AFTER GEORGE FLOYD's KILLING: On the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, and just a short time after that officer's conviction on murder and manslaughter charges, Maryland lawmakers are reflecting on what impact it has had, writes Bryan Renbaum for Maryland Reporter. "The broader lesson is that the media attention on events like this and the fact that when policymakers and activists and impacted communities come together we can actually make some real change," Sen. Will Smith (D-Montgomery).

Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

