Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Indian economist Amartya Sen receives top Spanish award

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p43Ag_0aBryZQk00

MADRID (AP) — Amartya Kumar Sen, an Indian economist and philosopher who studied the causes of famines, will be recognized with this year’s Princess of Asturias award in the social sciences category, the Spanish foundation behind the prizes announced Wednesday.

The 87-year-old Sen has devoted his career to studying poverty and theories of human development. His 1981 essay on “Entitlement and Deprivation” famously proved that the greatest famines in history took place when food was available but some groups couldn’t access it.

Sen’s theories on a person’s capacity, interacting with the concept of “positive freedom,” or absence of interference, have been incorporated into different social science disciplines and inspired U.N. development plans.

“His entire intellectual career has contributed in a profound and effective way to promoting justice, freedom and democracy,¨ the award jury wrote in a statement.

Sen won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998.

The 50,000-euro award ($61,000) is one of eight prizes, including in the arts, communications and sports, handed out annually by the Asturias Princess Foundation, which is named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

The awards are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world. An awards ceremony typically takes place in October in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amartya Sen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Spanish City#Indian History#Nobel#Economic Sciences#The Economist#Economic Freedom#Ap#U N#Philosopher#Social Science#Asturias Award#Human Development#Democracy#Positive Freedom#Poverty#Oviedo#Development Plans#Madrid#October
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
India
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Books & LiteratureTimes Daily

French non-fiction author Carrere wins top Spanish award

MADRID (AP) — French author Emmanuel Carrere, popular for his non-fiction books in a high literary vein, has been granted this year’s Spanish Princess of Asturias Literature Award. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
LawLaw.com

Top Spanish Government Lawyer Moves to Uría Menéndez as a Partner

Uría Menéndez has recruited a high-level government attorney to join its public law, dispute resolution and European Union law teams as a partner in Madrid. Miguel Martínez Gimeno is taking a leave of absence from the Spanish Securities Market Commission, where he has been head of the legal service and secretary to the board since 2017.
WorldAsbarez News

Top Economist Exposes Erdogan’s Lies on Bankrupt Turkish Economy

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, who is completely ignorant about economics, met with the chief executive officers of 26 major American companies and told them many falsehoods about the Turkish economy. The reality is that the Turkish economy is bankrupt and millions of Turkish citizens are on the verge of starvation, while the coronavirus is raging like wildfire, making Turkey the fifth largest country in the world in terms of infections.
Collegesi-programmer.info

Levesque and Vardi Receive Newell Award

Hector Levesque of University of Toronto and Moshe Vardi of Rice University have been named as the 2020 recipients of the ACM-AAAI Allen Newell Award. They share the $10,000 prize, co-funded by the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence. The ACM - AAAI Allen Newell Award is named in...
Worldurbanmatter.com

Top Locations to Learn the Spanish Language

Studying Spanish abroad is the dream of many people: the prestige of a diploma, experience of independent life in an unfamiliar country, invaluable contacts, business, and friendship. These are just a few reasons to give up on foreign land for knowledge. The quality of education in leading countries is best: thanks to comprehensive theoretical training and constant practice, students feel like fish in water in their profession. You can join them even tomorrow: you do not have to be either a millionaire or a genius to study abroad. We hand-picked for you top countries to learn Spanish, let’s see them!
Politicssamachar-news.com

Amartya Sen’s Comment on Modi Govt Purely Political: Bengal BJP

The BJP’s West Bengal unit on Saturday hit out at Nobel laureate Amartya Sen for his remarks that the Narendra Modi government’s schizophrenia led to the Covid-19 ravage, claiming that the economist’s attack was purely political. State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya also said that he cannot keep on criticising the government in front of the entire world.
EducationPoets and Quants

Top 5 Myths Of Indian MBA Applicants To Top B-Schools

Yes, Indian, IT, and male are probably the three most dreaded words in MBA admissions. In that order. In fact, so huge is the category by itself, that it is the biggest of its kind at most global MBA programs. Sometimes, it even outnumbers the number of local (citizen) candidates. Despite the size, the commonality, and the competitiveness, this category is still sending plenty of students to top MBA programs every year. If you’re in this category, are you already doomed, or is there hope?
Indiatechgig.com

7 Top countries for Indian techies to work abroad

Many freshers as well as experienced tech professionals are opting to work abroad as data scientists, AI engineers, software developers, programmers, software engineers and more. Technology is an extremely lucrative field, where the demand surpasses the supply globally. Techies. are the drivers of change in the fast-moving tech-driven world of...
EducationWashington Post

The Path Forward: Global Education with Julia Gillard, Former Australian Prime Minister & Board Chair, Global Partnership for Education

As the leaders of the G7 meet, former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard is drawing the world’s attention to the global education crisis exacerbated by the lockdown. As board chair of the Global Partnership for Education, she is pushing world leaders to bring quality education to all children. Gillard, whose 2012 anti-misogyny speech in Parliament was voted the most unforgettable Australian TV moment, joined Washington Post columnist David Ignatius to share her thoughts on how world leaders can plan for a post-COVID-19 world, why girls are at risk of being shut out of schools, and why it should matter to the United States and the rest of the world.
Chinatheedgemarkets.com

China can’t reverse declining birth rate, top economist says

(June 11): A recently-announced “three child” policy won’t prevent a long-term trend toward lower annual births in China, and the country will struggle to raise the retirement age by more than a couple of years by 2025, an influential Chinese economist said. “I don’t think we can drastically raise the...
ChinaBBC

Poorer nations 'more focused on sustainability'

Developing nations put proportionately more of their research effort into sustainability than richer countries, a Unesco study has revealed. The report, published every five years, tracks scientific research output. "We want to know what development path countries are following and the challenges they face," explained Unesco's Dr Susan Schneegans. The...
Worldnewagebd.net

IUB holds webinar on budget and education sector

The Department of Social Sciences and Humanities at Independent University Bangladesh held a webinar on the 2021-22 budget and the education sector on Wednesday, said a press release. Campaign for Popular Education executive director and former adviser to the 2007-09 caretaker government Rasheda K Choudhury was the chief guest in...
Indiashortpedia.com

Top 9 Greatest Indian Politicians of All Time

Politicians are people who are involved in politics, particularly in party politics. Positions range from local to regional and national government executive, legislative, and judicial offices. Some elected law enforcement officers, such as sheriffs, are political figures. 1/9. Narendra Modi. Narendra Damodardas Modi is an Indian politician who has been...
Indiashortpedia.com

Top Ten Fighters of the Indian Independence Movement

The Indian independence movement was a series of historical events aimed at ending British rule in India. From 1857 to 1947, the movement existed. Bengal was the birthplace of India's first nationalistic revolutionary movement. To make this movement successful some lost their lives and some their families, but in the end, those people gave us a beautiful and independent India. And today we salute those people and honour them as freedom fighters.
SciencePhys.org

UNESCO report calls for investments in science in the face of growing crises

Spending on science worldwide increased (+19 percent) between 2014 and 2018, as did the number of scientists (+13.7 percent). This trend has been further boosted by the COVID crisis, according to UNESCO's new science report, "The Race against Time for Smarter Development." But these figures hide significant disparities: Just two...
Worldakipress.com

Director of UNDP Regional Bureau for CIS to visit Kyrgyzstan

AKIPRESS.COM - Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Assistant Administrator of UNDP, and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Europe and CIS Mirjana Spoljaric Egger will visit Kyrgyzstan on June 16-19. She will hold consultations with leadership of the country and key partners, will meet with government officials, representatives of donor agencies.
ScienceUN News Centre

UNESCO report highlights need for greater investment, diversity in science

Although spending on science has risen worldwide, greater investment is needed in the face of growing crises, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has recommended in a new report published on Friday. The latest edition of its Science Report, which is published every five years, further reveals that...
EuropeUnited Nations Development Program

Speech by Dafina Gercheva, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine, at the First International Investment Forum "Southern Development Strategy", 10 June 2021

Your Excellencies, distinguished partners, and participants of the forum:. It is my great pleasure to be here at the opening of the First International Investment Forum "Southern Development Strategy" and warmly welcome you on behalf of the United Nations Development Programme. I would first like to take this opportunity to...