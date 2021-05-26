North Port's Consumer Confidence Report Available Now

The City of North Port Utilities Department wants to let residents know that the 2020 Annual Water Quality Report (also known as the Consumer Confidence Report or CCR) is now available. The 2020 CCR contains important information about the source, quality, and treatment of your drinking water and is now available at www.NorthPortCCR.com. The City is pleased to announce that the report indicates that North Port City drinking water meets and exceeds all federal and state drinking water quality standards.