Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

North Port's Consumer Confidence Report Available Now

cityofnorthport.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of North Port Utilities Department wants to let residents know that the 2020 Annual Water Quality Report (also known as the Consumer Confidence Report or CCR) is now available. The 2020 CCR contains important information about the source, quality, and treatment of your drinking water and is now available at www.NorthPortCCR.com. The City is pleased to announce that the report indicates that North Port City drinking water meets and exceeds all federal and state drinking water quality standards.

www.cityofnorthport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Government
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port City#Ccr#Drinking Water#Customers Access#Direct Access#Water Quality#Office Customers#Ccr#Northportccr Com#North Port Utilities#Url#Quality Standards#Advertising#Link#Printed Copies#Green#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Siesta Key, FLfox13news.com

'Save Siesta Key' explores incorporation to have a louder local voice

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The dredging of Big Pass, a development planned at Stickney Point and U.S. 41, and a roundabout have left some Siesta Key residents exploring incorporation. "We feel like we've lost the battle," said Tracy Jackson, who has lived on Siesta Key for seven years and is also a board member with Save Siesta Key. "We have the support because of all the battles we feel like we've lost."
North Port, FLHerald Tribune

Water and sewer expansion tops discussion at North Port commission special meeting Monday

NORTH PORT – North Port city commissioners will tackle the hot-button topic of neighborhood water and sewer expansion at a special meeting Monday night. Board members will discuss both state Senate Bill 712, the Clean Waterways Act – which does not directly mandate the city hook residents up to sewer but does deal with water quality standards – and a master plan developed by Giffels-Webster to expand city water and sewer.
Sarasota County, FLsrqmagazine.com

American Rescue Plan Monies Coming to Local Governments

The American Rescue Plan is about to send a remarkable influx of federal dollars into local governments. The US Department of Treasury came out with guidance this week for $110.7 billion headed to county and city governments around the country. This is a pivotal moment for local governments and our quality of life and well-being.