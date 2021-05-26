12-hour workdays, little time off is a “recipe for disaster,” CPD sergeants warn

Five of the leading Democratic candidates for New York City mayor met on the debate stage Thursday night at the CBS Broadcast Center. WCBS reporter Marcia Kramer asked the candidates if they think guns should be taken away from police, and four of the candidates said no, with Maya Wiley said she was "not prepared" to answer that question at a debate. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​