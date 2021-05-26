Cancel
Chicago, IL

12-hour workdays, little time off is a “recipe for disaster,” CPD sergeants warn

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe labor union representing Chicago’s police sergeants is raising concerns about CPD’s reliance on 12-hour workdays with little time off for officers as an anti-violence strategy. “This is a recipe for disaster,” the Chicago Police Sergeants’ Association said in a statement. CPD leaders are requiring all cops to work 12-hour...

cwbchicago.com
