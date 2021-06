An Iowa man who beat and spat on a shop customer who asked him to wear his face mask properly has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.On 11 November 2020, Shane Wayne Michael was wearing his mask improperly in a Vision 4 Less eyewear shop in Des Moines, Iowa, when a fellow customer asked him to pull up his mask, the Iowa Central Dispatch reported.After customer Mark Dinning asked Michael to cover both his nose and mouth with his mask, the two began exchanging words.Both men then left the store and continued the altercation in the car park. As...