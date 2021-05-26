WASHINGTON CO. WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH IN DOWNTOWN NAVASOTA

Three people were injured early Sunday in a shooting in Washington County, authorities said. Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak said deputies responding to a shooting call in the 18000 block of Texas 105 just after midnight found three people, ages 29 to 40, with gunshot wounds. All were being treated at hospitals in Bryan-College Station, Hanak said in a news release. Their conditions were not known, but the news release said they appeared to be stable.