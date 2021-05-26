Cancel
Navasota, TX

WASHINGTON CO. WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH IN DOWNTOWN NAVASOTA

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Washington County woman was killed in a head-on collision Monday afternoon in downtown Navasota. Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt reports that around 1:30 p.m., a Nissan passenger car driven by 25-year-old Jullian Book was traveling east in the 100 block of Washington Avenue, between Railroad Street and Farquhar Street, when it drifted into the opposite lane and hit a Ford F-250 pickup head-on. Book was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 59-year-old Steve Austin of Navasota, was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

