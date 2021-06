Now that the first session of the 58th Legislature has ended, lawmakers can sit back and review the work done over the course of four months. Prior to the session, legislators were not sure what kind of funds they would have to allocate to state agencies, after facing a $1.3 billion shortfall heading into last year’s session. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said thanks to a fiscally conservative approach in 2020, the Legislature passed the largest budget in state history this year, while other states continue to struggle financially.