LCRA, CITY OF BRENHAM GRANT $8,445 TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF WASHINGTON CO.

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys and Girls Club of Washington County will be able to replace a faltering air-conditioning unit to help keep its summer programs available to area youth, thanks to a grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) and the City of Brenham. The $8,445 grant, along with $2,500 in...

