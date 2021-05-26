Face coverings no longer required in West Bend School District
WEST BEND — Beginning today, face coverings will be made optional, but highly recommended, for all West Bend School District staff members and students. The CDC, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department are recommending that students and staff wear face coverings while indoors as a primary mitigation measure, followed by quarantine for exposure to positive cases as a secondary mitigation measure.www.gmtoday.com