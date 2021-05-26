Cancel
Shaker Heights, OH

Colleen Jackson named first Shaker Heights diversity officer

By JANE KAUFMAN
Cleveland Jewish News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColleen Jackson was appointed as the city of Shaker Heights’ first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and will begin work June 1. “We are pleased to welcome Colleen to the city,” Mayor David E. Weiss said in a May 24 news release. “We are committed to being diverse, equitable and inclusive in all the work the city does, including our service delivery, decision making, policies and community engagement. Colleen’s expertise makes her the ideal professional for this important senior management role.”

