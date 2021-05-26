Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager says ex-champ declined Georges St-Pierre, $100M fight offer from Floyd Mayweather

As an upside-down Michael Chandler fell from above the ring, with Dan Hooker crumpled against the cage somewhere in the American’s inverted periphery, the momentum was startling.Not just the momentum that carried Chandler back down to the canvas, completing his spontaneous, first ever back flip from the top of the fence, but also the momentum that had carried the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion through his UFC debut unscathed, leaving a number of intriguing bouts on the table – the same table where he had signed his contract with MMA’s flagship promotion last September.Thirty-four years old when he completed...